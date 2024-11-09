iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $202.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

