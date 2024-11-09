Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

COTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 6,729,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,155. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

