Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Five9 has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,629.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth $2,177,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $6,990,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $1,714,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

