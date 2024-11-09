Cowa LLC Increases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in UiPath by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

