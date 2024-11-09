Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 456,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.