Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.88 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.