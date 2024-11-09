Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Price

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

HOLX opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

