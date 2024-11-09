Critical Survey: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) and Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and Calidi Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 247.92%. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 892.06%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Calidi Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -65.09% -40.64% Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -219.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Calidi Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $1.00 million 166.42 -$117.17 million ($5.99) -1.34 Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 373.30 -$29.22 million N/A N/A

Calidi Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies



Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics



Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

