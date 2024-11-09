STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. 1,071,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,598. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average is $227.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

