CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.1 %

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 353,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,356.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,458.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,673 shares of company stock worth $379,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

