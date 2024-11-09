Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. 674,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,899. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $266,280 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

