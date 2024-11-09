CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.1 %

CURI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 353,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,053.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CuriosityStream news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,369 shares in the company, valued at $417,053.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,356.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,673 shares of company stock worth $379,977. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.