CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.49 and a 200-day moving average of $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $193.60 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

