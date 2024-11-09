Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $578.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

