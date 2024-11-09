Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 11th

Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 8th.

Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF Price Performance

SMST opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

