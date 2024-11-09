Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.3 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.020-8.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 5.5 %

LOPE traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.52. 495,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,311. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.