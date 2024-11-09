Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.47 and traded as high as C$21.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.10, with a volume of 8,540 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.48.

In other news, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. Also, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. Company insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

