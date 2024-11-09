BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $11.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 103,004 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.