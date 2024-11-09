BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $11.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 103,004 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

