Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $133,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

