Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Stock Performance

EHAB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 566,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

About Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,804.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

