Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Black Hills also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

