Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

