Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hunter Technology Stock Down 21.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$340,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

