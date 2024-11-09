Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 145,008 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,008 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after buying an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

