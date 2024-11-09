Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 4,423,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

