Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.