Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $40.94 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

