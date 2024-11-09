Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend of $1.82

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.8157 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FOVSY remained flat at $146.02 on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $146.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.53.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
