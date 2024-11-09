Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.140–0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.6 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.14) – $0.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,194,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,930. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

