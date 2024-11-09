Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of LOPE traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 504,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,311. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

