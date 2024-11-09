StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.87%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.