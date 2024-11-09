Head-To-Head Contrast: Peak Bio (PKBO) vs. Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peak Bio
|$370,000.00
|-$12.83 million
|-0.33
|Peak Bio Competitors
|$556.97 million
|-$35.20 million
|-26,356.87
Peak Bio’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Peak Bio. Peak Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Peak Bio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peak Bio
|N/A
|N/A
|-253.92%
|Peak Bio Competitors
|-4,897.52%
|-158.63%
|-42.76%
Summary
Peak Bio beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Peak Bio Company Profile
Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.