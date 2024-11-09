Head-To-Head Contrast: Peak Bio (PKBO) vs. Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $370,000.00 -$12.83 million -0.33 Peak Bio Competitors $556.97 million -$35.20 million -26,356.87

Peak Bio’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Peak Bio. Peak Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Peak Bio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92% Peak Bio Competitors -4,897.52% -158.63% -42.76%

Summary

Peak Bio beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Peak Bio Company Profile

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

