Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.637 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.920 EPS.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,194. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

