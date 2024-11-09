Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.637 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.920 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,194. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

