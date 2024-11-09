International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,458 shares traded.

International Isotopes Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

