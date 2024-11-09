Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.90) and traded as low as GBX 817 ($10.64). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.90), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares changing hands.

Clipper Logistics Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 837 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

