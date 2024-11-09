IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.75 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 46.55 ($0.61). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 44.70 ($0.58), with a volume of 6,444,416 shares.

IP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £446.74 million, a PE ratio of -204.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.74.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

