iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.82 and last traded at $50.90. Approximately 1,671 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.
The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
