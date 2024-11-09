Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €19.60 ($21.54) and last traded at €19.68 ($21.63). 11,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.70 ($21.65).

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, and pluggables and subsystems; network infrastructure assurance solutions; fiber access and aggregation solutions; and residential solutions, such as optical network terminals, mesh Wi-Fi gateways and satellites, and cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions.

