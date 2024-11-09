JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.26 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.42). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.42), with a volume of 2,921,825 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5,430.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.34.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

