Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $9.45. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 173,675 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.43 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

