Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kinetik Stock Up 2.7 %
KNTK traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 742,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,384. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.
Kinetik Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.13%.
Kinetik Company Profile
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
