Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinetik Stock Up 2.7 %

KNTK traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 742,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,384. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNTK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

