Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $616.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $619.80. The company has a market cap of $567.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.03.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.