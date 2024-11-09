Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Macerich Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
