Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 655.08 ($8.53) and traded as high as GBX 657.20 ($8.56). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 648 ($8.44), with a volume of 27,045 shares changing hands.

Porvair Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 655.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 653.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market cap of £300.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,923.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

