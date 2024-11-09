Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Director Acquires C$269,570.00 in Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Ciampi acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,570.00.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$76.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$75.67 and a twelve month high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Premium Brands
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.