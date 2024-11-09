Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Director Acquires C$269,570.00 in Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Ciampi acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,570.00.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$76.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$75.67 and a twelve month high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.