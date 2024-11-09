J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Sells $306,450.18 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

