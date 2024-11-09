Ric Smith Sells 3,135 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $27.55 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

