Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Strong Sell”

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TLSNY. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 51,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,044. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

