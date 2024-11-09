Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Strong Sell”

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TLSNY. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.