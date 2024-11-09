Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $296.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $297.37. The firm has a market cap of $445.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

